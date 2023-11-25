The Charlotte 49ers (3-2) will be trying to build on a three-game home winning run when hosting the Georgia State Panthers (3-2) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Dale F. Halton Arena. It airs at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Georgia State vs. Charlotte Game Info

  • When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Dale F. Halton Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

Georgia State Stats Insights

  • The Panthers have shot at a 42.6% rate from the field this season, 4.3 percentage points greater than the 38.3% shooting opponents of the 49ers have averaged.
  • Georgia State has put together a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 38.3% from the field.
  • The Panthers are the 198th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the 49ers sit at 342nd.
  • The Panthers average 23.6 more points per game (81.8) than the 49ers allow their opponents to score (58.2).
  • When it scores more than 58.2 points, Georgia State is 3-2.

Georgia State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Georgia State averaged 69.1 points per game last season. Away, it scored 61.7.
  • At home, the Panthers conceded 65.4 points per game, 9.7 fewer points than they allowed on the road (75.1).
  • At home, Georgia State knocked down 5.7 trifectas per game last season, 0.8 more than it averaged away (4.9). Georgia State's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (31.7%) than on the road (26.1%).

Georgia State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/17/2023 Northern Illinois L 70-64 Georgia State Convocation Center
11/19/2023 Little Rock W 88-77 Georgia State Convocation Center
11/22/2023 @ Little Rock W 93-90 Jack Stephens Center
11/25/2023 @ Charlotte - Dale F. Halton Arena
12/2/2023 @ Kennesaw State - KSU Convocation Center
12/4/2023 Middle Georgia State - Georgia State Convocation Center

