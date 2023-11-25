The Charlotte 49ers (1-1) will face the Georgia State Panthers (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

Georgia State vs. Charlotte Game Information

Georgia State Top Players (2022-23)

Dwon Odom: 13.1 PTS, 4.5 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK

13.1 PTS, 4.5 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK Ja'Heim Hudson: 10.1 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK

10.1 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK Jamaine Mann: 10.3 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK

10.3 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK Brenden Tucker: 12.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Evan Johnson: 9.3 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

Charlotte Top Players (2022-23)

Aly Khalifa: 11.7 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

11.7 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK Brice Williams: 13.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

13.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Lu'Cye Patterson: 10.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Montre' Gipson: 7.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

7.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK Igor Milicic Jr.: 7.7 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

Georgia State vs. Charlotte Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Charlotte Rank Charlotte AVG Georgia State AVG Georgia State Rank 300th 66.9 Points Scored 66.7 308th 18th 62.6 Points Allowed 69.4 153rd 351st 27.7 Rebounds 31.4 201st 354th 5.5 Off. Rebounds 9.4 96th 92nd 8.1 3pt Made 5.3 342nd 179th 13.0 Assists 11.1 324th 20th 9.7 Turnovers 12.2 217th

