The Charlotte 49ers (3-2) are favored (by 7.5 points) to build on a three-game home winning streak when they host the Georgia State Panthers (3-2) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under of 131.5 points.

Georgia State vs. Charlotte Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023

6:00 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+

Charlotte, North Carolina

Dale F. Halton Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Charlotte -7.5 131.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Panthers Betting Records & Stats

Each game Georgia State has played this season has had more than 131.5 combined points scored.

Georgia State has a 161-point average over/under in its outings this season, 29.5 more points than this game's point total.

Georgia State's ATS record is 4-1-0 this year.

Georgia State was defeated in the one game it played as the underdog this season.

The Panthers have not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +260 odds on them winning this game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Georgia State has a 27.8% chance of walking away with the win.

Georgia State vs. Charlotte Over/Under Stats

Games Over 131.5 % of Games Over 131.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Charlotte 0 0% 63 144.8 58.2 137.4 133.3 Georgia State 5 100% 81.8 144.8 79.2 137.4 151.3

Additional Georgia State Insights & Trends

The Panthers' 81.8 points per game are 23.6 more points than the 58.2 the 49ers give up.

Georgia State is 4-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall when it scores more than 58.2 points.

Georgia State vs. Charlotte Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Charlotte 3-1-0 1-0 1-3-0 Georgia State 4-1-0 0-0 4-1-0

Georgia State vs. Charlotte Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Charlotte Georgia State 11-4 Home Record 10-9 5-8 Away Record 0-11 10-5-0 Home ATS Record 4-11-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 1-9-0 70.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 69.1 64.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 61.7 6-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-9-0 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-4-0

