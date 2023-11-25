The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (11-0) and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (6-5) take the field for Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field. The Bulldogs are double-digit, 24.5-point favorites. The point total is set at 59.5.

Georgia has been thriving on both offense and defense, ranking fourth-best in total offense (502.2 yards per game) and ninth-best in total defense (288.1 yards allowed per game). Georgia Tech's defense has been a bottom-25 unit in total defense this season, surrendering 437.0 total yards per game, which ranks 15th-worst. On offense, it ranks 27th with 438.9 total yards per contest.

Georgia vs Georgia Tech Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Georgia -24.5 -105 -115 59.5 -110 -110 -3000 +1200

Georgia Tech Recent Performance

The Yellow Jackets are really playing poorly of late offensively, accumulating 384.7 yards per game in their past three games (-50-worst in college football). Defensively, they are allowing 358.3 (70th-ranked).

In their past three games, the Yellow Jackets are putting up 32.3 points per game (68th in college football) and conceding 27.0 per game (-7-worst).

Georgia Tech is gaining 175.3 passing yards per game in its past three games (-50-worst in the country), and conceding 163.3 (55th).

The Yellow Jackets are accumulating 209.3 rushing yards per game in their past three games (41st in college football), and conceding 195.0 per game (-68-worst).

Over their last three games, the Yellow Jackets have two wins against the spread, and are 3-0 overall.

Georgia Tech's past three games have all gone over the total.

Georgia Tech Betting Records & Stats

Georgia Tech is 6-4-0 ATS this season.

The teams have hit the over in eight of Georgia Tech's 10 games with a set total.

This season, Georgia Tech has won four out of the seven games in which it has been the underdog.

Georgia Tech has not been a bigger underdog this season than the +1200 moneyline set for this game.

Georgia Tech Stats Leaders

Haynes King has thrown for 2,639 yards (239.9 ypg) to lead Georgia Tech, completing 62.3% of his passes and collecting 26 touchdown passes and 15 interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 624 yards (56.7 ypg) on 98 carries with seven touchdowns.

Jamal Haynes is his team's leading rusher with 141 carries for 850 yards, or 77.3 per game. He's found the end zone seven times on the ground, as well.

Eric Singleton Jr. has totaled 43 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 610 (55.5 yards per game). He's been targeted 73 times and has six touchdowns.

Malik Rutherford has collected 442 receiving yards (40.2 yards per game) and three touchdowns on 41 receptions.

Christian Leary has racked up 351 reciving yards (31.9 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

Kyle Kennard leads the team with 6.0 sacks, and also has 8.0 TFL, 46 tackles, and one interception.

Clayton Powell-Lee, Georgia Tech's top tackler, has 61 tackles and one interception this year.

Jaylon King has a team-leading five interceptions to go along with 58 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and five passes defended.

