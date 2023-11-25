The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (11-0) go on the road to play the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (6-5) at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field on Saturday, November 25, 2023.

Georgia has been a difficult matchup for opposing teams, as they rank top-25 in both scoring offense (fifth-best with 40.4 points per game) and scoring defense (fifth-best with 15.1 points allowed per game) this season. In terms of points scored Georgia Tech ranks 38th in the FBS (31.9 points per game), and it is 104th defensively (30.5 points allowed per game).

See more information below, including how to watch this game on ABC.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Georgia vs. Georgia Tech Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 13 Games

Georgia vs. Georgia Tech Key Statistics

Georgia Georgia Tech 502.2 (8th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 438.9 (32nd) 288.1 (7th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 437.0 (113th) 178.5 (41st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 196.4 (19th) 323.6 (6th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 242.5 (54th) 11 (21st) Turnovers (Rank) 20 (117th) 12 (104th) Takeaways (Rank) 20 (17th)

Georgia Stats Leaders

Carson Beck has recorded 3,325 yards (302.3 ypg) on 255-of-350 passing with 21 touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season.

Daijun Edwards has 725 rushing yards on 135 carries with 10 touchdowns.

Kendall Milton has racked up 488 yards on 81 carries, scoring eight times.

Brock Bowers has hauled in 51 receptions for 660 yards (60.0 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone six times as a receiver.

Dominic Lovett has reeled in 44 passes while averaging 44.0 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint has a total of 472 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 29 passes and scoring four touchdowns.

Georgia Tech Stats Leaders

Haynes King has thrown for 2,639 yards on 208-of-334 passing with 26 touchdowns and 15 interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 624 yards and seven rushing touchdowns.

Jamal Haynes has carried the ball 141 times for 850 yards, with seven touchdowns.

Eric Singleton Jr.'s 610 receiving yards (55.5 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 43 catches on 73 targets with six touchdowns.

Malik Rutherford has put up a 442-yard season so far with three touchdowns. He's caught 41 passes on 59 targets.

Christian Leary has racked up 351 reciving yards (31.9 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Georgia or Georgia Tech gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.