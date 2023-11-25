Saturday's contest between the Florida Atlantic Owls (3-1) and the Kennesaw State Owls (1-3) at KSU Convocation Center should be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 70-58, heavily favoring Florida Atlantic to take home the win. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on November 25.

In their most recent matchup on Sunday, the Kennesaw State Owls suffered a 77-38 loss to Georgia Tech.

Kennesaw State vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: KSU Convocation Center in Kennesaw, Georgia

KSU Convocation Center in Kennesaw, Georgia How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Kennesaw State vs. Florida Atlantic Score Prediction

Prediction: Florida Atlantic 70, Kennesaw State 58

Kennesaw State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Kennesaw State Owls scored 67.7 points per game last season (131st in college basketball) and allowed 67.2 (252nd in college basketball) for a +15 scoring differential overall.

Kennesaw State scored 67.7 points per game in conference games last season, which equaled its overall average.

The Kennesaw State Owls scored 73.2 points per game when playing at home last year. In road games, they averaged 62.6 points per contest.

Kennesaw State allowed 62.8 points per game last year at home, which was 7.4 fewer points than it allowed in away games (70.2).

