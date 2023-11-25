Louisville vs. Kentucky: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 25
Two of the nation's top rushing defenses clash when the No. 9 Louisville Cardinals (10-1) carry college football's 12th-ranked run D into a contest with the Kentucky Wildcats (6-5), who have the No. 22 unit, on Saturday, November 25, 2023. The Cardinals are 7-point favorites. The over/under for the outing is 50.5 points.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks for the Louisville vs. Kentucky matchup.
Louisville vs. Kentucky Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: ABC
- City: Louisville, Kentucky
- Venue: L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium

Louisville vs. Kentucky Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Louisville Moneyline
|Kentucky Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Louisville (-7)
|50.5
|-275
|+225
|FanDuel
|Louisville (-6.5)
|50.5
|-260
|+210
Louisville vs. Kentucky Betting Trends
- Louisville has covered six times in 11 matchups with a spread this season.
- The Cardinals have been favored by 7 points or more seven times this season, and covered the spread in three of those games.
- Kentucky has compiled a 5-6-0 record against the spread this year.
- The Wildcats have not covered the spread this season (0-2 ATS) when playing as at least 7-point underdogs.
Louisville & Kentucky 2023 Futures Odds
|Louisville
|To Win the National Champ.
|+10000
|Bet $100 to win $10000
|Kentucky
|To Win the SEC
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
