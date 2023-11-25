Best Bets & Odds for the LSU vs. Texas A&M Game – Saturday, November 25
SEC rivals will do battle when the No. 14 LSU Tigers (8-3) face the Texas A&M Aggies (7-4) at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. In the article below, we include best bets and tips to help you make informed bets.
When and Where is LSU vs. Texas A&M?
- Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Baton Rouge, Louisiana
- Venue: Tiger Stadium
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: LSU 37, Texas A&M 27
- LSU has compiled a 7-2 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 77.8% of those games).
- The Tigers have played four times as a moneyline favorite with odds of -450 or shorter, and won in each game.
- This season, Texas A&M has been listed as the underdog in three games and failed to win any of those contests.
- The Aggies have played as an underdog of +350 or more once this season and won that game.
- The Tigers have an implied moneyline win probability of 81.8% in this game.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
Texas A&M (+12.5)
- LSU has six wins in 10 games versus the spread this year.
- So far in 2023, the Tigers have been installed as favorites by a 12.5-point margin or more four times and are 3-1 ATS in those contests.
- Against the spread, Texas A&M is 5-5-1 this year.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Under (66.5)
- Six of LSU's games this season have gone over Saturday's over/under of 66.5 points.
- This season, Texas A&M has played just two games with a combined score over 66.5 points.
- The over/under for the matchup of 66.5 is 14.8 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for LSU (46.8 points per game) and Texas A&M (34.5 points per game).
Splits Tables
LSU
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|62
|63.3
|60.6
|Implied Total AVG
|37.7
|42.8
|32.6
|ATS Record
|6-4-0
|4-1-0
|2-3-0
|Over/Under Record
|9-1-0
|4-1-0
|5-0-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|7-2
|5-0
|2-2
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
Texas A&M
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|50.7
|49.6
|52.5
|Implied Total AVG
|33.6
|36.7
|28.3
|ATS Record
|5-5-1
|4-3-0
|1-2-1
|Over/Under Record
|6-5-0
|3-4-0
|3-1-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|6-1
|5-0
|1-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-3
|0-1
|0-2
