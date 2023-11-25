The Mercer Bears (2-5) hope to break a three-game road losing skid at the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (0-5) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

Mercer Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: The Buc Dome in North Charleston, South Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Mercer vs. Charleston Southern Scoring Comparison

  • The Bears score an average of 60.9 points per game, 19.7 fewer points than the 80.6 the Buccaneers give up.
  • The 61.2 points per game the Buccaneers score are 8.7 fewer points than the Bears allow (69.9).
  • This season the Buccaneers are shooting 36.7% from the field, 5.2% lower than the Bears give up.
  • The Bears shoot 34.8% from the field, 8.4% lower than the Buccaneers concede.

Mercer Leaders

  • Stacie Jones: 10.3 PTS, 8.0 REB, 47.4 FG%
  • Mackenzie Johnson: 9.3 PTS, 8.4 REB, 39.7 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (2-for-4)
  • Deja Williams: 8.0 PTS, 1.4 STL, 27.0 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (15-for-46)
  • Briana Peguero: 10.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 32.6 FG%, 35.1 3PT% (13-for-37)
  • Ashlee Locke: 6.7 PTS, 41.2 FG%

Mercer Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/19/2023 Tulane L 64-58 Hawkins Arena
11/22/2023 Bowling Green L 59-38 Enmarket Arena
11/23/2023 Marist W 73-67 Enmarket Arena
11/25/2023 @ Charleston Southern - The Buc Dome
11/29/2023 @ Charlotte - Dale F. Halton Arena
12/2/2023 Austin Peay - Hawkins Arena

