How to Watch the Mercer vs. Charleston Southern Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 8:55 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Mercer Bears (2-5) hope to break a three-game road losing skid at the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (0-5) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.
Mercer Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: The Buc Dome in North Charleston, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Mercer vs. Charleston Southern Scoring Comparison
- The Bears score an average of 60.9 points per game, 19.7 fewer points than the 80.6 the Buccaneers give up.
- The 61.2 points per game the Buccaneers score are 8.7 fewer points than the Bears allow (69.9).
- This season the Buccaneers are shooting 36.7% from the field, 5.2% lower than the Bears give up.
- The Bears shoot 34.8% from the field, 8.4% lower than the Buccaneers concede.
Mercer Leaders
- Stacie Jones: 10.3 PTS, 8.0 REB, 47.4 FG%
- Mackenzie Johnson: 9.3 PTS, 8.4 REB, 39.7 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (2-for-4)
- Deja Williams: 8.0 PTS, 1.4 STL, 27.0 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (15-for-46)
- Briana Peguero: 10.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 32.6 FG%, 35.1 3PT% (13-for-37)
- Ashlee Locke: 6.7 PTS, 41.2 FG%
Mercer Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/19/2023
|Tulane
|L 64-58
|Hawkins Arena
|11/22/2023
|Bowling Green
|L 59-38
|Enmarket Arena
|11/23/2023
|Marist
|W 73-67
|Enmarket Arena
|11/25/2023
|@ Charleston Southern
|-
|The Buc Dome
|11/29/2023
|@ Charlotte
|-
|Dale F. Halton Arena
|12/2/2023
|Austin Peay
|-
|Hawkins Arena
