Saturday's game features the NC State Wolfpack (6-0) and the Colorado Buffaloes (6-0) clashing at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 73-72 win for NC State according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 1:00 PM ET on November 25.

The Wolfpack are coming off of a 79-45 victory over Cincinnati in their most recent game on Friday.

In their most recent matchup on Friday, the Wolfpack earned a 79-45 victory over Cincinnati. In their last matchup on Friday, the Buffaloes claimed a 96-53 win over Kentucky. In the Wolfpack's win, Madison Hayes led the way with a team-high 16 points (adding 12 rebounds and one assist). Aaronette Vonleh scored 19 points in the Buffaloes' victory, leading the team.

NC State vs. Colorado Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
Where: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

NC State vs. Colorado Score Prediction

Prediction: NC State 73, Colorado 72

Top 25 Predictions

NC State Schedule Analysis

The Wolfpack beat the No. 6-ranked UConn Huskies, 92-81, on November 12, which goes down as their best win of the season.

The Wolfpack have one win against Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the ninth-most in the country.

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, NC State is 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 13th-most victories.

The Wolfpack have two wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 14th-most in the nation.

NC State 2023-24 Best Wins

92-81 at home over UConn (No. 6/AP Poll) on November 12

67-58 at home over Rhode Island (No. 51) on November 19

79-45 over Cincinnati (No. 111) on November 24

84-55 over Kentucky (No. 144) on November 23

84-43 at home over Charlotte (No. 170) on November 7

Colorado Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season, the Buffaloes beat the No. 7 LSU Tigers, 92-78, on November 6.

The Buffaloes have the most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation (two).

Colorado 2023-24 Best Wins

92-78 over LSU (No. 7/AP Poll) on November 6

84-69 on the road over SMU (No. 61) on November 18

86-75 at home over Oklahoma State (No. 90) on November 12

77-60 over Cincinnati (No. 111) on November 23

96-53 over Kentucky (No. 144) on November 24

NC State Leaders

Saniya Rivers: 14.2 PTS, 2.5 STL, 50.9 FG%, 15.4 3PT% (2-for-13)

14.2 PTS, 2.5 STL, 50.9 FG%, 15.4 3PT% (2-for-13) Aziaha James: 16.8 PTS, 48.6 FG%, 45.2 3PT% (14-for-31)

16.8 PTS, 48.6 FG%, 45.2 3PT% (14-for-31) Hayes: 11.2 PTS, 55.9 FG%, 58.8 3PT% (10-for-17)

11.2 PTS, 55.9 FG%, 58.8 3PT% (10-for-17) Mimi Collins: 10.2 PTS, 51.1 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (6-for-13)

10.2 PTS, 51.1 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (6-for-13) Zoe Brooks: 9.8 PTS, 49 FG%

Colorado Leaders

Vonleh: 18.3 PTS, 70.8 FG%

18.3 PTS, 70.8 FG% Jaylyn Sherrod: 13.3 PTS, 5.8 AST, 2.2 STL, 50.9 FG%

13.3 PTS, 5.8 AST, 2.2 STL, 50.9 FG% Frida Formann: 12.8 PTS, 2 STL, 48.1 FG%, 40 3PT% (14-for-35)

12.8 PTS, 2 STL, 48.1 FG%, 40 3PT% (14-for-35) Quay Miller: 9.7 PTS, 38.2 FG%, 36 3PT% (9-for-25)

9.7 PTS, 38.2 FG%, 36 3PT% (9-for-25) Tameiya Sadler: 7 PTS, 2.7 STL, 48.6 FG%

NC State Performance Insights

The Wolfpack outscore opponents by 29.9 points per game (scoring 82.7 points per game to rank 33rd in college basketball while giving up 52.8 per contest to rank 37th in college basketball) and have a +179 scoring differential overall.

Colorado Performance Insights

The Buffaloes put up 88.7 points per game (12th in college basketball) while giving up 62.2 per contest (155th in college basketball). They have a +159 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 26.5 points per game.

