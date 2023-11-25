Trae Young and his Atlanta Hawks teammates will face the Washington Wizards on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.

In a 147-145 win over the Nets (his previous game) Young posted 43 points, nine assists and two steals.

If you'd like to make predictions on Young's performance, we look at his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Trae Young Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 26.5 26.0 Rebounds 2.5 2.6 Assists 10.5 10.7 PRA -- 39.3 PR -- 28.6 3PM 2.5 2.7



Trae Young Insights vs. the Wizards

This season, he's put up 18.9% of the Hawks' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 18.6 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 18.9% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.7 per game.

Young's opponents, the Wizards, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 105.2 possessions per game, while his Hawks average 105.5 per game, which ranks 26th among NBA teams.

Allowing 124.3 points per game, the Wizards are the 29th-ranked team in the league on defense.

The Wizards are the worst squad in the league, allowing 50.8 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Wizards are ranked last in the league, giving up 29.2 per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Wizards have allowed 12.7 makes per game, 16th in the league.

Trae Young vs. the Wizards

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/1/2023 35 23 3 10 1 0 2

