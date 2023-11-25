Looking to see how the two games featuring SoCon teams played out in Week 13 of the college football slate?. Read on for the top performers and results from all of those games.

Chattanooga vs. Austin Peay | Gardner-Webb vs. Mercer

Week 13 SoCon Results

Chattanooga 24 Austin Peay 21

Chattanooga Leaders

Passing: Luke Schomburg (21-for-36, 259 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT)

Luke Schomburg (21-for-36, 259 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT) Rushing: Reggie Davis (17 ATT, 97 YDS)

Reggie Davis (17 ATT, 97 YDS) Receiving: Jayin Whatley (7 TAR, 5 REC, 97 YDS, 1 TD)

Austin Peay Leaders

Passing: Mike Diliello (12-for-22, 107 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)

Mike Diliello (12-for-22, 107 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs) Rushing: Jevon Jackson (23 ATT, 184 YDS, 2 TDs)

Jevon Jackson (23 ATT, 184 YDS, 2 TDs) Receiving: Kenny Odom (7 TAR, 7 REC, 51 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

Austin Peay Chattanooga 300 Total Yards 422 107 Passing Yards 259 193 Rushing Yards 163 1 Turnovers 1

Mercer 17 Gardner-Webb 7

Mercer Leaders

Passing: Carter Peevy (16-for-26, 122 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)

Carter Peevy (16-for-26, 122 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Al Wooten II (17 ATT, 63 YDS)

Al Wooten II (17 ATT, 63 YDS) Receiving: Ty James (10 TAR, 7 REC, 100 YDS)

Gardner-Webb Leaders

Passing: Jaylen King (21-for-38, 231 YDS, 1 TD, 3 INTs)

Jaylen King (21-for-38, 231 YDS, 1 TD, 3 INTs) Rushing: Jayden Brown (5 ATT, 20 YDS)

Jayden Brown (5 ATT, 20 YDS) Receiving: AJ Johnson (7 TAR, 5 REC, 62 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

Mercer Gardner-Webb 289 Total Yards 280 122 Passing Yards 231 167 Rushing Yards 49 0 Turnovers 4

Next Week's SoCon Games

