How to Watch Falcons vs. Saints on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 12
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 7:57 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Atlanta Falcons (4-6) take a three-game losing streak into a matchup against the New Orleans Saints (5-5) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
In the article below, we'll give you all the details you need to live stream this game on Fubo.
How to Watch Saints vs. Falcons
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: FOX
Falcons Insights
- The Falcons average just 0.9 fewer points per game (18.9) than the Saints surrender (19.8).
- The Falcons rack up 22.6 more yards per game (335.3) than the Saints allow per contest (312.7).
- This season Atlanta averages 130.4 yards per game on the ground, 16.8 more than New Orleans allows (113.6).
- The Falcons have turned the ball over 16 times, two fewer times than the Saints have forced turnovers (18).
Falcons Home Performance
- The Falcons score more points at home (22.8 per game) than they do overall (18.9), and allow fewer points at home (21.6 per game) than overall (21.7).
- At home, the Falcons pick up more yards (377.2 per game) than they do overall (335.3). They also concede fewer yards at home (274.8) than they do overall (308.8).
- At home, Atlanta picks up more passing yards (246.6 per game) than it does overall (204.9). It also gives up fewer passing yards at home (170.8) than it does overall (200.4).
- The Falcons pick up 130.6 rushing yards per game at home (0.2 more than overall), and give up 104 at home (4.4 fewer than overall).
- The Falcons convert more third downs at home (41.7%) than they do overall (41.4%), and allow opponents to convert on fewer third downs at home (33.9%) than overall (34.4%).
Falcons Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|10/29/2023
|at Tennessee
|L 28-23
|CBS
|11/5/2023
|Minnesota
|L 31-28
|FOX
|11/12/2023
|at Arizona
|L 25-23
|CBS
|11/26/2023
|New Orleans
|-
|FOX
|12/3/2023
|at New York
|-
|FOX
|12/10/2023
|Tampa Bay
|-
|CBS
|12/17/2023
|at Carolina
|-
|-
