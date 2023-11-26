On Sunday, November 26, 2023, the Boston Celtics (7-2) take on the Atlanta Hawks (5-4) at 6:00 PM ET on NBCS-BOS and BSSE.

Hawks vs. Celtics Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, November 26

Sunday, November 26 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: NBCS-BOS, BSSE

Hawks Players to Watch

Trae Young is putting up 21.3 points, 2.0 rebounds and 10.0 assists per contest. He's also sinking 31.0% of his shots from the field and 24.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 triples per contest.

On a per-game basis, Dejounte Murray gives the Hawks 21.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 5.5 assists. He also averages 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Jalen Johnson is putting up 14.5 points, 7.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game. He is sinking 65.8% of his shots from the floor and 40.0% from 3-point range, with 1.0 treys per game.

Clint Capela is putting up 10.5 points, 10.8 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game. He is draining 48.6% of his shots from the floor.

De'Andre Hunter gets the Hawks 16.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest while putting up 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Celtics Players to Watch

Jayson Tatum averages 29.7 points, 4.0 assists and 8.3 rebounds per contest.

Jaylen Brown posts 24.7 points, 6.0 boards and 2.7 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 2.0 steals (eighth in league) and 0.3 blocks.

Kristaps Porzingis posts 20.7 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest, shooting 58.3% from the field and 47.1% from downtown with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game.

Derrick White averages 15.0 points, 4.3 assists and 4.3 rebounds.

Jrue Holiday posts 12.3 points, 6.3 boards and 4.0 assists per contest. At the other end he averages 0.3 steals and 2.0 blocks.

Hawks vs. Celtics Stat Comparison

Celtics Hawks 120.2 Points Avg. 120.3 106.8 Points Allowed Avg. 117.0 47.4% Field Goal % 46.9% 36.1% Three Point % 35.4%

