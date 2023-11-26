The Atlanta Hawks (8-7) are dealing with three players on the injury report heading into their Sunday, November 26 matchup with the Boston Celtics (12-4) at TD Garden, which begins at 6:00 PM ET.

The Hawks are coming off of a 136-108 victory against the Wizards in their most recent game on Saturday. In the Hawks' win, Trae Young led the way with 26 points (adding six rebounds and 10 assists).

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jalen Johnson SF Questionable Wrist 14.1 7.3 2.4 Mouhamed Gueye PF Out Back 0.0 0.0 0.0 Kobe Bufkin SG Out Thumb 0.5 1.0 0.0

Boston Celtics Injury Report Today

Celtics Injuries: Kristaps Porzingis: Out (Calf), Jrue Holiday: Questionable (Ankle)

Hawks vs. Celtics Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: NBCS-BOS and BSSE

Hawks vs. Celtics Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Celtics -7.5 235.5

