How to Watch the Hawks vs. Celtics Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 26
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 12:31 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
The Atlanta Hawks (8-7) aim to build on a three-game road win streak when they visit the Boston Celtics (12-4) on November 26, 2023.
Hawks vs. Celtics Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
Hawks vs Celtics Additional Info
Hawks Stats Insights
- The Hawks have shot at a 48.5% clip from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points higher than the 44.1% shooting opponents of the Celtics have averaged.
- Atlanta is 7-4 when it shoots better than 44.1% from the field.
- The Celtics are the 22nd best rebounding team in the league, the Hawks rank third.
- The Hawks put up an average of 124.9 points per game, 17.3 more points than the 107.6 the Celtics allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 107.6 points, Atlanta is 8-7.
Hawks Home & Away Comparison
- In 2023-24 the Hawks are averaging more points at home (126.9 per game) than away (122.7). But they are also giving up more at home (127.6) than on the road (114.9).
- At home Atlanta is conceding 127.6 points per game, 12.7 more than it is on the road (114.9).
- The Hawks pick up 1.0 fewer assists per game at home (26.1) than on the road (27.1).
Hawks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Jalen Johnson
|Questionable
|Wrist
|Mouhamed Gueye
|Out
|Back
|Kobe Bufkin
|Out
|Thumb
