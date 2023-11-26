The Florida International Panthers (1-6) hope to snap a three-game losing skid when hosting the Kennesaw State Owls (4-2) at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Ocean Bank Convocation Center. The contest airs on ESPN+.

Kennesaw State vs. Florida International Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami, Florida

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Kennesaw State Stats Insights

The Owls are shooting 42.2% from the field, 8.2% lower than the 50.4% the Panthers' opponents have shot this season.

The Owls are the ninth-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Panthers sit at 140th.

The Owls score an average of 86.7 points per game, 8.8 more points than the 77.9 the Panthers give up to opponents.

Kennesaw State is 4-1 when it scores more than 77.9 points.

Kennesaw State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Kennesaw State averaged 80.4 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 71.2.

At home, the Owls gave up 65.7 points per game, 5.5 fewer points than they allowed away (71.2).

Kennesaw State knocked down more 3-pointers at home (8.4 per game) than on the road (7.9) last season. But it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (35.5%) than on the road (37.7%).

