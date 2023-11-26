Kennesaw State vs. Florida International November 26 Tickets & Start Time
The Florida International Panthers (0-2) play the Kennesaw State Owls (1-1) at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.
If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Kennesaw State vs. Florida International Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Sunday, November 26
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Kennesaw State Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Kennesaw State Top Players (2022-23)
- Terrell Burden: 13.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Chris Youngblood: 14.7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Demond Robinson: 11.0 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Brandon Stroud: 9.1 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Spencer Rodgers: 6.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Florida International Top Players (2022-23)
- Arturo Dean: 11.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.8 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Denver Jones: 20.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Mohamed Sanogo: 6.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Dashon Gittens: 6.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Nick Guadarrama: 7.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Kennesaw State vs. Florida International Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Florida International Rank
|Florida International AVG
|Kennesaw State AVG
|Kennesaw State Rank
|141st
|73.1
|Points Scored
|75.0
|95th
|314th
|75.1
|Points Allowed
|69.0
|141st
|335th
|28.3
|Rebounds
|31.5
|192nd
|292nd
|7.1
|Off. Rebounds
|7.6
|266th
|237th
|6.8
|3pt Made
|8.2
|85th
|237th
|12.3
|Assists
|14.3
|88th
|340th
|14.3
|Turnovers
|12.0
|200th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.