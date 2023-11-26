Will Liam Foudy Score a Goal Against the Jets on November 26?
Should you wager on Liam Foudy to light the lamp when the Nashville Predators and the Winnipeg Jets face off on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before putting any money down.
Will Liam Foudy score a goal against the Jets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)
Foudy stats and insights
- Foudy is yet to score through 12 games this season.
- In one game against the Jets this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken one of them.
- Foudy has zero points on the power play.
Jets defensive stats
- The Jets have given up 55 goals in total (2.9 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Jets have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.4 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.
Foudy recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/24/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|13:11
|Away
|W 8-3
|11/22/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|11:16
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/20/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|9:47
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/14/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|12:33
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/11/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|8:03
|Home
|L 7-5
|11/9/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|9:56
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/7/2023
|Flames
|1
|0
|1
|10:40
|Away
|L 4-2
|11/4/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|9:50
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/2/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|8:33
|Away
|L 4-2
|10/31/2023
|Canucks
|1
|0
|1
|12:55
|Away
|L 5-2
Predators vs. Jets game info
- Game Day: Sunday, November 26, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
