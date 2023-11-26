Luke Evangelista and the Nashville Predators will play the Winnipeg Jets at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023. If you'd like to wager on Evangelista's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Luke Evangelista vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +135)

0.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)

Evangelista Season Stats Insights

In 18 games this season, Evangelista has a plus-minus of 0, while averaging 13:59 on the ice per game.

Evangelista has recorded two games with a goal scored this season though 18 games played, including multiple goals once.

Evangelista has a point in eight games this season (out of 18), including multiple points three times.

Evangelista has an assist in eight of 18 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Evangelista's implied probability to go over his point total is 42.6% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Evangelista has an implied probability of 30.3% of going over his assist prop bet.

Evangelista Stats vs. the Jets

The Jets have given up 55 goals in total (2.9 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's goal differential (+14) ranks seventh-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 18 Games 3 12 Points 1 3 Goals 1 9 Assists 0

