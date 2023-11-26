In the upcoming matchup versus the Winnipeg Jets, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, can we count on Phillip Tomasino to find the back of the net for the Nashville Predators? Let's dive into the most important numbers and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be thinking about.

Will Phillip Tomasino score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500

Tomasino stats and insights

Tomasino has scored in one of 12 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has scored one goal against the Jets this season in one game (one shot).

He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He has an 8.3% shooting percentage, attempting 0.6 shots per game.

Jets defensive stats

The Jets have given up 55 goals in total (2.9 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Jets have one shutout, and they average 15.4 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Tomasino recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/24/2023 Blues 1 0 1 15:36 Away W 8-3 11/22/2023 Flames 1 0 1 11:14 Home W 4-2 11/20/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 14:16 Home W 4-3 11/18/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 10:26 Home W 4-2 11/11/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 10:57 Home L 7-5 11/9/2023 Jets 1 1 0 12:05 Away L 6-3 11/4/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 11:07 Away W 5-2 10/28/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 7:55 Home W 3-2 OT 10/17/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 13:13 Home L 6-1 10/14/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 13:38 Away L 3-2

Predators vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

ESPN+ and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

