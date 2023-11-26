A pair of streaking squads square off when the Winnipeg Jets (12-5-2) go on the road to play the Nashville Predators (9-10) at Bridgestone Arena on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSSO. The Jets have won five in a row, while the Predators are on a four-game win streak.

Predators vs. Jets Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Jets (-115) Predators (-105) 6.5 Jets (-1.5)

Predators Betting Insights

This season the Predators have been an underdog 12 times, and won five, or 41.7%, of those games.

Nashville has entered 12 games this season as the underdog by -105 or more and is 5-7 in those contests.

The implied probability of a win by the Predators, based on the moneyline, is 51.2%.

Nashville and its opponent have combined to score over 6.5 goals in eight of 19 games this season.

Predators vs Jets Additional Info

Predators vs. Jets Rankings

Jets Total (Rank) Predators Total (Rank) 69 (6th) Goals 64 (13th) 55 (8th) Goals Allowed 62 (17th) 12 (20th) Power Play Goals 16 (8th) 16 (21st) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 17 (24th)

Predators Advanced Stats

Nashville owns a 5-5-0 line against the spread while going 5-5-0 overall in its past 10 games.

Nashville has gone over the total in six of its last 10 contests.

The Predators have averaged a total of 6.1 goals over their last 10 games, 0.4 less than this matchup's total of 6.5.

In their past 10 games, the Predators and their opponents are scoring 1.7 more goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 9.1 goals.

The Predators have the league's 13th-ranked scoring offense (64 total goals, 3.4 per game).

The Predators have conceded 3.3 goals per game, 62 total, which ranks 17th among NHL teams.

Their 15th-ranked goal differential is +2.

