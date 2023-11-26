Best bets are available as the Atlanta Falcons (4-6) head into a matchup against the New Orleans Saints (5-5) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on a three-game losing streak.

When is Saints vs. Falcons?

  • Game Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023
  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV: FOX
Best Moneyline Bet

  • The model line and the BetMGM line are within 0.5 points of each other.
  • The Saints have a 56.5% chance to win this game, based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
  • The Saints have won 44.4% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (4-5).
  • New Orleans has a record of 4-4 in games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -130 or shorter (50%).
  • The Falcons have entered the game as underdogs three times this season and won once.
  • Atlanta has entered three games this season as the underdog by +110 or more and is 1-2 in those contests.

    • Against the Spread Pick

    • Pick ATS: Atlanta (+2)
    • The Saints have put together a record of 2-7-1 against the spread this season.
    • New Orleans has an ATS record of 1-6-1 when playing as at least 2-point favorites.
    • The Falcons have covered the spread two times this season (2-8-0).
    • Atlanta has an ATS record of 1-2 when playing as at least 2-point underdogs.

    Best Over/Under Pick

    • Pick OU: Under (41.5)
    • The two teams average a combined 1.2 less points per game (40.3) than this matchup's total of 41.5 points.
    • Opponents of the two teams average a combined 41.5 points per game, the same as this game's over/under of 41.5 points.
    • Saints games with a set total have hit the over three times this season (30%).
    • Out of the Falcons' 10 games with a set total, four have hit the over (40%).

    Alvin Kamara Receptions (Our pick: 4.5/Under)

    Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs
    7 55.4 2 43.6 1

    Desmond Ridder Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 0.5/Over)

    Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs
    9 193.3 6 16.7 4

