Best Bets, Odds for the Saints vs. Falcons Game – Week 12
Best bets are available as the Atlanta Falcons (4-6) head into a matchup against the New Orleans Saints (5-5) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on a three-game losing streak.
When is Saints vs. Falcons?
- Game Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Best Moneyline Bet
- The model line and the BetMGM line are within 0.5 points of each other.
- The Saints have a 56.5% chance to win this game, based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- The Saints have won 44.4% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (4-5).
- New Orleans has a record of 4-4 in games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -130 or shorter (50%).
- The Falcons have entered the game as underdogs three times this season and won once.
- Atlanta has entered three games this season as the underdog by +110 or more and is 1-2 in those contests.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: Atlanta (+2)
- The Saints have put together a record of 2-7-1 against the spread this season.
- New Orleans has an ATS record of 1-6-1 when playing as at least 2-point favorites.
- The Falcons have covered the spread two times this season (2-8-0).
- Atlanta has an ATS record of 1-2 when playing as at least 2-point underdogs.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Under (41.5)
- The two teams average a combined 1.2 less points per game (40.3) than this matchup's total of 41.5 points.
- Opponents of the two teams average a combined 41.5 points per game, the same as this game's over/under of 41.5 points.
- Saints games with a set total have hit the over three times this season (30%).
- Out of the Falcons' 10 games with a set total, four have hit the over (40%).
Alvin Kamara Receptions (Our pick: 4.5/Under)
|Games
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|7
|55.4
|2
|43.6
|1
Desmond Ridder Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 0.5/Over)
|Games
|Pass YPG
|Pass TDs
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|9
|193.3
|6
|16.7
|4
