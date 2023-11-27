The Minnesota Vikings (6-5) will face off against NFC North rivals, the Chicago Bears (3-8), on Monday, November 27, 2023 at U.S. Bank Stadium. The Vikings are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3 points. The over/under for the outing is 43.5 points.

In this week's NFL action, the Vikings play the Bears. For those who plan to make some in-game bets, we have all of the info you need to know about these two squads.

Vikings vs. Bears Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

At the conclusion of the first quarter this season, the Vikings have led four times, have been behind five times, and have been knotted up two times.

Minnesota's offense is averaging three points in the first quarter this season. Defensively, it is surrendering 2.6 points on average in the first quarter.

In 2023, the Bears have been winning after the first quarter in five games, have been behind after the first quarter in five games, and have been tied after the first quarter in one game .

2nd Quarter

The Vikings have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in nine games this season, lost the second quarter in one game, and they've tied in the second quarter in one game.

Minnesota's offense is averaging 9.5 points in the second quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 5.8 points on average in the second quarter.

This season, the Bears have won the second quarter in four games, lost the second quarter in five games, and they've tied in the second quarter in two games.

3rd Quarter

The Vikings have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in three games this season, lost the third quarter in six games, and been tied in the third quarter in two games.

Offensively, Minnesota is averaging 5.6 points in the third quarter (sixth-ranked) this year. It is giving up eight points on average in the third quarter (32nd-ranked) on defense.

Out of 11 games this season, the Bears have won the third quarter four times, been outscored five times, and been knotted up two times.

4th Quarter

The Vikings have won the fourth quarter in four games this season, been outscored in that quarter in four games, and they've been knotted up in that quarter in three games.

Minnesota's offense is averaging 4.4 points in the fourth quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing 4.9 points on average in that quarter.

The Bears have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in six games this season. Meanwhile, they've been outscored in the fourth quarter in five games.

Vikings vs. Bears Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

At the end of the first half, the Vikings have had the lead seven times (6-1 in those games), have been behind two times (0-2), and have been tied two times (0-2).

In 2023, the Bears have been leading after the first half in four games (3-1 in those contests), have been losing after the first half in six games (0-6), and have been tied after the first half in one game (0-1).

2nd Half

The Vikings have outscored their opponent in the second half in two games this season, lost the second half in six games, and tied in the second half in three games.

Minnesota's offense is averaging 10 points in the second half this year. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 12.9 points on average in the second half.

This year, the Bears have outscored their opponent in the second half in five games, lost the second half in four games, and been knotted up in the second half in two games.

