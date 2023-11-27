The Minnesota Vikings (6-5) meet a fellow NFC North foe when they host the Chicago Bears (3-8) on Monday, November 27, 2023 at U.S. Bank Stadium.

How to Watch Vikings vs. Bears

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Monday, November 27, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota

U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: ESPN

Vikings vs. Bears Insights

The Vikings average 23 points per game, three fewer than the Bears give up per outing (26).

This season Chicago scores per game (20.9) than Minnesota allows (20.9).

The Vikings average 360.5 yards per game, 35 more yards than the 325.5 the Bears allow per contest.

Chicago collects 323.8 yards per game, just 3.2 more than the 320.6 Minnesota allows.

This season, the Vikings rush for 14.3 more yards per game (93.8) than the Bears allow per outing (79.5).

This season Chicago racks up 139.5 yards per game on the ground, 45.5 more than Minnesota allows (94).

The Vikings have turned the ball over seven more times (20 total) than the Bears have forced a turnover (13) this season.

Chicago has turned the ball over 19 times this season, five more turnovers than Minnesota has forced (14).

Vikings Home Performance

The Vikings' average points scored at home (22) is lower than their overall average (23). But their average points allowed at home (22.2) is higher than overall (20.9).

The Vikings' average yards gained (402.6) and conceded (331) at home are both higher than their overall averages of 360.5 and 320.6, respectively.

Minnesota's average passing yards gained (314.6) and conceded (271) at home are both higher than its overall averages of 266.7 and 226.6, respectively.

The Vikings' average rushing yards gained (88) and conceded (60) at home are both lower than their overall averages of 93.8 and 94, respectively.

At home, the Vikings convert 42.9% of third downs and allow 43.9% to be converted. That's more than they convert (41.3%) and allow (41.4%) overall.

Vikings Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 11/5/2023 at Atlanta W 31-28 FOX 11/12/2023 New Orleans W 27-19 FOX 11/19/2023 at Denver L 21-20 NBC 11/27/2023 Chicago - ABC/ESPN 12/10/2023 at Las Vegas - FOX 12/17/2023 at Cincinnati - - 12/24/2023 Detroit - FOX

Bears Away Performance

In road games, the Bears score 20.5 points per game and give up 28.8. That's less than they score overall (20.9), and more than they allow (26).

On the road, the Bears rack up 314.5 yards per game and give up 378.7. That's less than they gain overall (323.8), but more than they allow (325.5).

Chicago's average passing yards gained (185.7) and allowed (285.7) in away games are both higher than its overall averages of 184.4 and 245.9, respectively.

The Bears' average yards rushing away from home (128.8) is lower than their overall average (139.5). But their average yards allowed away from home (93) is higher than overall (79.5).

The Bears convert 43% of third downs on the road (0.2% lower than their overall average), and concede 58.2% in away games (10.6% higher than overall).

Bears Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 11/5/2023 at New Orleans L 24-17 CBS 11/9/2023 Carolina W 16-13 Amazon Prime Video 11/19/2023 at Detroit L 31-26 FOX 11/27/2023 at Minnesota - ABC/ESPN 12/10/2023 Detroit - FOX 12/17/2023 at Cleveland - - 12/24/2023 Arizona - FOX

