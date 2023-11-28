The Nashville Predators' upcoming contest versus the Pittsburgh Penguins is slated for Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Alexander Carrier light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Alexander Carrier score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)

Carrier stats and insights

Carrier has scored in one of 20 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not faced the Penguins yet this season.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He takes 0.8 shots per game, and converts 6.3% of them.

Penguins defensive stats

The Penguins have given up 52 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fourth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Penguins have five shutouts, and they average 14.2 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Carrier recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/26/2023 Jets 0 0 0 16:24 Home W 3-2 11/24/2023 Blues 2 0 2 18:16 Away W 8-3 11/22/2023 Flames 1 1 0 19:24 Home W 4-2 11/20/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 20:53 Home W 4-3 11/18/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 17:32 Home W 4-2 11/14/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 15:32 Home L 3-2 11/11/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 17:33 Home L 7-5 11/9/2023 Jets 0 0 0 17:39 Away L 6-3 11/7/2023 Flames 0 0 0 20:20 Away L 4-2 11/4/2023 Oilers 2 0 2 19:20 Away W 5-2

Predators vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSSO, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

