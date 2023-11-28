Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Candler County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Want to know how to stream high school basketball matchups in Candler County, Georgia today? We have the information here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Candler County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Metter High School at Southeast Bulloch High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Brooklet, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.