Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Cobb County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Want to know how to stream high school basketball matchups in Cobb County, Georgia today? We have you covered here.
Cobb County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
North Cobb Christian School at Mount Paran Christian School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Kennesaw, GA
- Conference: 2A - Region 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
The Walker School at B.E.S.T. Academy
- Game Time: 5:55 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- Conference: 2A - Region 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lassiter High School at Roswell High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Roswell, GA
- Conference: 6A - Region 7
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dominion Christian School at Mt. Bethel Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Marietta, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pebblebrook High School at Milton High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Milton, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
