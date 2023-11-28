Looking for how to stream high school basketball games in DeKalb County, Georgia today? We've got the information.

DeKalb County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Chamblee Charter High School at McNair High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28

7:00 PM ET on November 28 Location: Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Redan High School at Martin Luther King Jr. High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28

7:00 PM ET on November 28 Location: Lithonia, GA

Lithonia, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Peachtree Ridge High School at Decatur High School