Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Douglas County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
In Douglas County, Georgia, there are attractive high school basketball matchups on the calendar today. Info on how to stream them is available in this article.
Douglas County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hardaway High School at New Manchester High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Douglasville, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
