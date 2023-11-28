If you reside in Fulton County, Georgia and like to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the info you need for how to watch the games today.

Fulton County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

The Paideia School at Druid Hills High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 28

6:00 PM ET on November 28 Location: Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Creekside High School at Westlake High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 28

6:00 PM ET on November 28 Location: Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Blessed Trinity Catholic High School at St Patrick Interparish School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 28

6:00 PM ET on November 28 Location: Gainesville, FL

Gainesville, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Atlanta International School at St Mary's Academy

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 28

6:30 PM ET on November 28 Location: Fayetteville, GA

Fayetteville, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

The Walker School at B.E.S.T. Academy

Game Time: 5:55 PM CT on November 28

5:55 PM CT on November 28 Location: Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA Conference: 2A - Region 6

2A - Region 6 How to Stream: Watch Here

Discovery High School at Chattahoochee High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28

7:00 PM ET on November 28 Location: Johns Creek, GA

Johns Creek, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Chamblee Charter High School at McNair High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28

7:00 PM ET on November 28 Location: Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at W. D. Mohammed High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28

7:00 PM ET on November 28 Location: Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Pace Academy at Stockbridge High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28

7:00 PM ET on November 28 Location: Stockbridge, GA

Stockbridge, GA Conference: 4A - Region 5

4A - Region 5 How to Stream: Watch Here

Westminster Schools at Wesleyan School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28

7:00 PM ET on November 28 Location: Norcross, GA

Norcross, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

St Francis High School at Christian Heritage

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on November 28

7:15 PM ET on November 28 Location: Dalton, GA

Dalton, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Charles Drew High School at North Atlanta High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28

7:30 PM ET on November 28 Location: Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Johns Creek High School at Blessed Trinity Catholic High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28

7:30 PM ET on November 28 Location: Roswell, GA

Roswell, GA Conference: 6A - Region 7

6A - Region 7 How to Stream: Watch Here

Langston Hughes High School at Dutchtown High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28

7:30 PM ET on November 28 Location: Hampton, GA

Hampton, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

The Lovett School at Hampton High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28

7:30 PM ET on November 28 Location: Hampton, GA

Hampton, GA Conference: 4A - Region 5

4A - Region 5 How to Stream: Watch Here

Lassiter High School at Roswell High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28

7:30 PM ET on November 28 Location: Roswell, GA

Roswell, GA Conference: 6A - Region 7

6A - Region 7 How to Stream: Watch Here

Marist School at Greater Atlanta Christian School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28

7:30 PM ET on November 28 Location: Norcross, GA

Norcross, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Pebblebrook High School at Milton High School