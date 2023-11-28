The Michigan State Spartans (3-3) hope to build on a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Georgia Southern Eagles (0-6) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET.

Georgia Southern vs. Michigan State Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan

Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan TV: Big Ten Network

Georgia Southern Stats Insights

The Eagles have shot at a 39.4% clip from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points greater than the 35.5% shooting opponents of the Spartans have averaged.

This season, Georgia Southern has a 0-4 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 35.5% from the field.

The Eagles are the 329th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Spartans sit at 139th.

The Eagles' 70.3 points per game are 6.8 more points than the 63.5 the Spartans allow to opponents.

Georgia Southern is 0-4 when it scores more than 63.5 points.

Georgia Southern Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Georgia Southern scored 70.8 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 67.6.

The Eagles allowed 62.2 points per game at home last season, and 73.2 away.

Georgia Southern drained more 3-pointers at home (6.6 per game) than on the road (6.0) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (31.5%) than away (31.0%).

