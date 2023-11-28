How to Watch Georgia Southern vs. Michigan State on TV or Live Stream - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 1:40 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Michigan State Spartans (3-3) hope to build on a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Georgia Southern Eagles (0-6) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET.
Georgia Southern vs. Michigan State Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan
- TV: Big Ten Network
Georgia Southern Stats Insights
- The Eagles have shot at a 39.4% clip from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points greater than the 35.5% shooting opponents of the Spartans have averaged.
- This season, Georgia Southern has a 0-4 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 35.5% from the field.
- The Eagles are the 329th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Spartans sit at 139th.
- The Eagles' 70.3 points per game are 6.8 more points than the 63.5 the Spartans allow to opponents.
- Georgia Southern is 0-4 when it scores more than 63.5 points.
Georgia Southern Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Georgia Southern scored 70.8 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 67.6.
- The Eagles allowed 62.2 points per game at home last season, and 73.2 away.
- Georgia Southern drained more 3-pointers at home (6.6 per game) than on the road (6.0) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (31.5%) than away (31.0%).
Georgia Southern Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/19/2023
|Kennesaw State
|L 96-92
|Minges Coliseum
|11/20/2023
|@ East Carolina
|L 82-64
|Minges Coliseum
|11/21/2023
|Northeastern
|L 93-76
|Minges Coliseum
|11/28/2023
|@ Michigan State
|-
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
|12/2/2023
|Jacksonville
|-
|W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse
|12/9/2023
|@ North Florida
|-
|UNF Arena
