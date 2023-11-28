Tuesday's contest at Jack Breslin Students Events Center has the Michigan State Spartans (3-3) squaring off against the Georgia Southern Eagles (0-6) at 6:30 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a one-sided 90-56 victory, as our model heavily favors Michigan State.

The matchup has no set line.

Georgia Southern vs. Michigan State Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Where: East Lansing, Michigan

East Lansing, Michigan Venue: Jack Breslin Students Events Center

Georgia Southern vs. Michigan State Score Prediction

Prediction: Michigan State 90, Georgia Southern 56

Spread & Total Prediction for Georgia Southern vs. Michigan State

Computer Predicted Spread: Michigan State (-33.4)

Michigan State (-33.4) Computer Predicted Total: 145.9

Michigan State is 2-3-0 against the spread this season compared to Georgia Southern's 1-4-0 ATS record. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Spartans are 1-4-0 and the Eagles are 3-2-0.

Georgia Southern Performance Insights

The Eagles have a -88 scoring differential, falling short by 14.7 points per game. They're putting up 70.3 points per game, 262nd in college basketball, and are allowing 85 per outing to rank 352nd in college basketball.

The 28.2 rebounds per game Georgia Southern accumulates rank 327th in the nation, 5.1 fewer than the 33.3 its opponents grab.

Georgia Southern makes 9.7 three-pointers per game (31st in college basketball) at a 32.6% rate (198th in college basketball), compared to the 10 its opponents make, shooting 42% from beyond the arc.

Georgia Southern has committed 14.2 turnovers per game (317th in college basketball) while forcing 13.2 (122nd in college basketball).

