The Mississippi State Bulldogs (6-0) will try to continue a six-game winning stretch when they visit the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (2-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at Hank McCamish Pavilion. The game airs on ACC Network.

Georgia Tech vs. Mississippi State Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Hank McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia

How to Watch on TV: ACC Network

Georgia Tech vs. Mississippi State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Mississippi State Moneyline Georgia Tech Moneyline BetMGM Mississippi State (-8.5) 140.5 -500 +360 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Mississippi State (-8.5) 140.5 -400 +310 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Georgia Tech vs. Mississippi State Betting Trends (2022-23)

Georgia Tech covered 15 times in 29 matchups with a spread last season.

The Yellow Jackets were an underdog by 8.5 points or more nine times last year, and covered the spread in four of those contests.

Mississippi State covered 16 times in 31 chances against the spread last season.

Bulldogs games went over the point total 13 out of 31 times last season.

Georgia Tech Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 While our computer ranking puts Georgia Tech 221st in the country, the team's national championship odds rank is much higher, placing it 83rd.

Georgia Tech's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.2%.

