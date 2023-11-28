The Mississippi State Bulldogs (6-0) will try to continue a six-game winning stretch when they visit the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (2-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at Hank McCamish Pavilion. The game airs on ACC Network.

Georgia Tech vs. Mississippi State Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Hank McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia
  • How to Watch on TV: ACC Network

Georgia Tech vs. Mississippi State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Mississippi State Moneyline Georgia Tech Moneyline
BetMGM Mississippi State (-8.5) 140.5 -500 +360 Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Mississippi State (-8.5) 140.5 -400 +310 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Georgia Tech vs. Mississippi State Betting Trends (2022-23)

  • Georgia Tech covered 15 times in 29 matchups with a spread last season.
  • The Yellow Jackets were an underdog by 8.5 points or more nine times last year, and covered the spread in four of those contests.
  • Mississippi State covered 16 times in 31 chances against the spread last season.
  • Bulldogs games went over the point total 13 out of 31 times last season.

Georgia Tech Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +50000
  • While our computer ranking puts Georgia Tech 221st in the country, the team's national championship odds rank is much higher, placing it 83rd.
  • Georgia Tech's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.2%.

