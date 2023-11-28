Tuesday's game between the Mississippi State Bulldogs (6-0) and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (2-2) at Hank McCamish Pavilion has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 80-63, heavily favoring Mississippi State to come out on top. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on November 28.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Georgia Tech vs. Mississippi State Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Where: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Hank McCamish Pavilion

Georgia Tech vs. Mississippi State Score Prediction

Prediction: Mississippi State 80, Georgia Tech 63

Spread & Total Prediction for Georgia Tech vs. Mississippi State

Computer Predicted Spread: Mississippi State (-16.8)

Mississippi State (-16.8) Computer Predicted Total: 143.4

Georgia Tech Performance Insights

Last year, Georgia Tech was 221st in college basketball offensively (69.7 points scored per game) and 202nd defensively (70.8 points allowed).

The Yellow Jackets were 163rd in the country in rebounds per game (32.0) and 322nd in rebounds allowed (33.7) last year.

Georgia Tech was 105th in the country in assists (14.0 per game) last season.

Beyond the arc, the Yellow Jackets were 125th in college basketball in 3-pointers made per game (7.8) last season. They were 215th in 3-point percentage at 33.5%.

Georgia Tech was 51st in college basketball in 3-pointers allowed (6.2 per game) and 16th-best in 3-point percentage defensively (30.1%) last season.

Georgia Tech took 61.7% of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 38.3% from beyond it last year. In terms of makes, 69.7% of Georgia Tech's buckets were 2-pointers, and 30.3% were 3-pointers.

