Georgia Tech vs. Mississippi State November 28 Tickets & Start Time
The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (2-1) will meet the Mississippi State Bulldogs (3-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023. This contest is available via ACC Network.
Georgia Tech vs. Mississippi State Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 28
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ACC Network
Georgia Tech Top Players (2022-23)
- Javon Franklin: 9.7 PTS, 8.1 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.6 BLK
- Miles Kelly: 14.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kyle Sturdivant: 8.6 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Deivon Smith: 8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Dabbo Coleman: 9.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
Mississippi State Top Players (2022-23)
- Tolu Smith: 15.7 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
- D.J. Jeffries: 8.8 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Cameron Matthews: 6.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Shakeel Moore: 9.8 PTS, 3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Dashawn Davis: 8.7 PTS, 1.9 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK
Georgia Tech vs. Mississippi State Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Georgia Tech Rank
|Georgia Tech AVG
|Mississippi State AVG
|Mississippi State Rank
|221st
|69.7
|Points Scored
|65.7
|321st
|202nd
|70.8
|Points Allowed
|61
|9th
|163rd
|32
|Rebounds
|35.3
|24th
|133rd
|9
|Off. Rebounds
|11.7
|4th
|125th
|7.8
|3pt Made
|5.2
|344th
|105th
|14
|Assists
|14.2
|95th
|24th
|10
|Turnovers
|12.1
|212th
