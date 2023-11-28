The No. 25 Mississippi State Bulldogs (6-0) are favored (-9.5) to build on a six-game win streak when they visit the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (2-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at Hank McCamish Pavilion. The matchup airs on ACC Network. The matchup has an over/under of 140.5.

Georgia Tech vs. Mississippi State Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Where: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Hank McCamish Pavilion

Favorite Spread Over/Under Mississippi State -9.5 140.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Yellow Jackets Betting Records & Stats

Georgia Tech played 15 games last season that finished with a combined score over 140.5 points.

The Yellow Jackets had a 140.5-point average over/under in their contests last year, the same as this game's point total.

The Yellow Jackets' record against the spread last year was 15-14-0.

Georgia Tech was underdogs 21 times last season and won five, or 23.8%, of those games.

Last season, the Yellow Jackets were at least a +350 underdog on the moneyline six times, losing each of those contests.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Yellow Jackets have a 22.2% chance to win.

Georgia Tech vs. Mississippi State Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 140.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 140.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Mississippi State 4 12.9% 65.7 135.4 61 131.8 131 Georgia Tech 15 51.7% 69.7 135.4 70.8 131.8 139.8

Additional Georgia Tech Insights & Trends

The Yellow Jackets' 69.7 points per game last year were 8.7 more points than the 61 the Bulldogs allowed.

Georgia Tech put together a 14-5 ATS record and a 13-10 overall record last season in games it scored more than 61 points.

Georgia Tech vs. Mississippi State Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Mississippi State 16-15-0 5-3 13-18-0 Georgia Tech 15-14-0 4-5 12-17-0

Georgia Tech vs. Mississippi State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Mississippi State Georgia Tech 12-4 Home Record 11-6 4-6 Away Record 3-9 8-7-0 Home ATS Record 7-6-0 7-3-0 Away ATS Record 7-5-0 69.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.7 63.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.6 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-6-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-8-0

