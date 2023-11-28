We have high school basketball competition in Gwinnett County, Georgia today, and information on how to stream these games is available below.

Gwinnett County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Discovery High School at Chattahoochee High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28

Johns Creek, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Westminster Schools at Wesleyan School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28

Norcross, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Providence Christian Academy at Berkmar High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28

Lilburn, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Sugar Hill Christian Academy at Bible Baptist Christian School

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on November 28

Hampton, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Peachtree Ridge High School at Decatur High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28

Decatur, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Marist School at Greater Atlanta Christian School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28

Norcross, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Victory Baptist School at Killian Hill Christian School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28

Lilburn, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Dacula High School at South Forsyth High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28

Cumming, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Morgan County High School at Lanier High School