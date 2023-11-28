The Atlanta Hawks (8-8) take on the Cleveland Cavaliers (9-8) at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on November 28, 2023.

Hawks vs. Cavaliers Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV: Bally Sports

Hawks vs Cavaliers Additional Info

Hawks Stats Insights

The Hawks' 48.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.3 percentage points higher than the Cavaliers have given up to their opponents (45.7%).

This season, Atlanta has a 7-3 record in games the team collectively shoots above 45.7% from the field.

The Hawks are the 12th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Cavaliers sit at 20th.

The Hawks score 11.0 more points per game (123.6) than the Cavaliers allow their opponents to score (112.6).

When it scores more than 112.6 points, Atlanta is 8-5.

Hawks Home & Away Comparison

The Hawks average more points per game at home (126.9) than on the road (120.3), but also concede more at home (127.6) than away (114.6).

In 2023-24 Atlanta is conceding 13.0 more points per game at home (127.6) than away (114.6).

This year the Hawks are collecting more assists at home (26.1 per game) than away (25.6).

