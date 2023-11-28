We have high school basketball action in Henry County, Georgia today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these games is available below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Henry County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Pace Academy at Stockbridge High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28

7:00 PM ET on November 28 Location: Stockbridge, GA

Stockbridge, GA Conference: 4A - Region 5

4A - Region 5 How to Stream: Watch Here

Sugar Hill Christian Academy at Bible Baptist Christian School

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on November 28

7:15 PM ET on November 28 Location: Hampton, GA

Hampton, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Langston Hughes High School at Dutchtown High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28

7:30 PM ET on November 28 Location: Hampton, GA

Hampton, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

The Lovett School at Hampton High School