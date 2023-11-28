Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Henry County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
We have high school basketball action in Henry County, Georgia today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these games is available below.
Henry County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Pace Academy at Stockbridge High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Stockbridge, GA
- Conference: 4A - Region 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sugar Hill Christian Academy at Bible Baptist Christian School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Hampton, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Langston Hughes High School at Dutchtown High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Hampton, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
The Lovett School at Hampton High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Hampton, GA
- Conference: 4A - Region 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
