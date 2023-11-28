Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Morgan County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Morgan County, Georgia, and info on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Morgan County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Morgan County High School at Lanier High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Sugar Hill, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.