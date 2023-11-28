The Nashville Predators (10-10) will try to prolong a five-game win streak when they take on the Pittsburgh Penguins (10-10) at home on Tuesday, November 28 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSO, and SportsNet PT.

The Predators are 6-4-0 in the past 10 contests, scoring 40 total goals (seven power-play goals on 39 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 17.9%). They have given up 31 goals to their opponents.

Ahead of watching this matchup, here's a peek at which squad we think will come out on top in Tuesday's action on the ice.

Predators vs. Penguins Predictions for Tuesday

Our computer projection model for this encounter calls for a final tally of Predators 4, Penguins 3.

Moneyline Pick: Predators (-105)

Predators (-105) Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.2 goals on average)

Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.2 goals on average) Spread Pick: Predators (+1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Predators vs Penguins Additional Info

Predators Splits and Trends

The Predators have a record of 10-10 this season and are 1-0-1 in overtime matchups.

Nashville has earned six points (3-3-0) in its six games that finished with a one-goal margin.

This season the Predators scored only one goal in one game and they lost that matchup.

Nashville failed to win all six games this season when it scored exactly two goals.

The Predators have scored at least three goals 13 times, earning 20 points from those matchups (10-3-0).

This season, Nashville has recorded a single power-play goal in nine games has a record of 5-4-0 in those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Nashville is 6-6-0 (12 points).

The Predators have been outshot by opponents in eight games, going 4-4-0 to register eight points.

Team Stats Comparison

Penguins Rank Penguins AVG Predators AVG Predators Rank 16th 3.15 Goals Scored 3.35 11th 5th 2.6 Goals Allowed 3.2 17th 1st 33.9 Shots 31.2 15th 20th 31.2 Shots Allowed 30.3 17th 26th 12.5% Power Play % 20.73% 17th 8th 85.71% Penalty Kill % 72.73% 29th

Predators vs. Penguins Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSSO, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

