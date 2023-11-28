The Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions versus the Arkansas State Red Wolves is one of three games on the Tuesday college basketball slate that features a Sun Belt team in play.

Sun Belt Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions at Arkansas State Red Wolves 6:00 PM ET, Tuesday, November 28 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Elon Phoenix at Old Dominion Monarchs 6:30 PM ET, Tuesday, November 28 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Georgia State Panthers at Western Carolina Catamounts 7:00 PM ET, Tuesday, November 28 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

