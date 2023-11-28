Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Towns County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
If you reside in Towns County, Georgia and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we have all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Towns County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Towns County High School at Union County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Blairsville, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
