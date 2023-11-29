The Florida State Seminoles (4-1) take the court against the Georgia Bulldogs (3-3) as 8.5-point favorites on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:15 PM ET on ACC Network. The matchup has an over/under set at 154.5 points.

Georgia vs. Florida State Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 9:15 PM ET

9:15 PM ET TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Where: Tallahassee, Florida

Tallahassee, Florida Venue: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Florida State -8.5 154.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bulldogs Betting Records & Stats

Georgia has played only one game this season that ended with a combined score over 154.5 points.

The average over/under for Georgia's matchups this season is 142.8, 11.7 fewer points than this game's total.

Georgia are 2-2-0 against the spread this season.

Georgia was defeated in the one game it played as the underdog this season.

The Bulldogs have not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +333.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Georgia has a 23.1% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Georgia vs. Florida State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 154.5 % of Games Over 154.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Florida State 4 100% 83.2 154 73.8 145.8 153.8 Georgia 1 25% 70.8 154 72 145.8 150.8

Additional Georgia Insights & Trends

The Bulldogs score only three fewer points per game (70.8) than the Seminoles allow their opponents to score (73.8).

When it scores more than 73.8 points, Georgia is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

Georgia vs. Florida State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Florida State 3-1-0 2-0 4-0-0 Georgia 2-2-0 0-0 2-2-0

Georgia vs. Florida State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Florida State Georgia 5-11 Home Record 13-4 4-7 Away Record 1-10 6-7-0 Home ATS Record 5-10-0 3-7-0 Away ATS Record 3-8-0 71.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.8 68.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.2 7-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-9-0 7-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-4-0

