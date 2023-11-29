Kennesaw State vs. Chattanooga Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - November 29
Wednesday's game between the Chattanooga Mocs (6-1) and the Kennesaw State Owls (2-3) at KSU Convocation Center should be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 66-55, heavily favoring Chattanooga to secure the victory. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on November 29.
The Owls head into this game following a 57-43 win against Florida Atlantic on Saturday.
Kennesaw State vs. Chattanooga Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: KSU Convocation Center in Kennesaw, Georgia
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Kennesaw State vs. Chattanooga Score Prediction
- Prediction: Chattanooga 66, Kennesaw State 55
Kennesaw State Schedule Analysis
- The Owls have two losses to Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 18th-most in the country.
Kennesaw State Leaders
- Prencis Harden: 10 PTS, 1.2 STL, 36.4 FG%
- Kyndall Golden: 3.2 PTS, 1.8 BLK, 46.2 FG%
- Carly Hooks: 11 PTS, 29.8 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11)
- Keyarah Berry: 10.8 PTS, 40 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (5-for-12)
- Lee'Aira Willis: 5 PTS, 20.7 FG%
Kennesaw State Performance Insights
- The Owls' -65 scoring differential (being outscored by 13 points per game) is a result of scoring 52 points per game (337th in college basketball) while giving up 65 per outing (198th in college basketball).
