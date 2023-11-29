Anytime goal-scorer odds for players from across the NHL are available in this article, with 10 games on the NHL schedule Tuesday.

Today's Top Anytime Goal Odds

Auston Matthews (Maple Leafs) +105 to score

Maple Leafs vs. Panthers

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28

Matthews' stats: 14 goals in 19 games

Kirill Kaprizov (Wild) +110 to score

Wild vs. Blues

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28

Kaprizov's stats: 6 goals in 19 games

Nikita Kucherov (Lightning) +115 to score

Lightning vs. Coyotes

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28

Kucherov's stats: 15 goals in 21 games

William Nylander (Maple Leafs) +115 to score

Maple Leafs vs. Panthers

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28

Nylander's stats: 12 goals in 19 games

Connor McDavid (Oilers) +120 to score

Oilers vs. Golden Knights

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28

McDavid's stats: 7 goals in 18 games

Elias Pettersson (Canucks) +125 to score

Canucks vs. Ducks

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28

Pettersson's stats: 8 goals in 22 games

Leon Draisaitl (Oilers) +125 to score

Oilers vs. Golden Knights

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28

Draisaitl's stats: 9 goals in 20 games

Brock Boeser (Canucks) +125 to score

Canucks vs. Ducks

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28

Boeser's stats: 15 goals in 22 games

Filip Forsberg (Predators) +140 to score

Predators vs. Penguins

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28

Forsberg's stats: 11 goals in 20 games

J.T. Miller (Canucks) +140 to score

Canucks vs. Ducks

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28

Miller's stats: 13 goals in 22 games

