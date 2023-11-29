How to Watch Villanova vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) on TV or Live Stream - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 1:23 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The No. 18 Villanova Wildcats (6-1) will be looking to continue a four-game home winning run when hosting the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (4-2) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at The William B. Finneran Pavilion. It airs at 6:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
Villanova vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: The William B. Finneran Pavilion in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
How to Watch Top 25 Games
Villanova Stats Insights
- The Wildcats make 43.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.0 percentage points higher than the Hawks have allowed to their opponents (37.5%).
- Villanova is 6-0 when it shoots higher than 37.5% from the field.
- The Hawks are the 80th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Wildcats sit at 116th.
- The Wildcats average 14.2 more points per game (78.4) than the Hawks give up (64.2).
- When Villanova totals more than 64.2 points, it is 5-1.
Saint Joseph's (PA) Stats Insights
- The Hawks are shooting 43.2% from the field, 5.6% higher than the 37.6% the Wildcats' opponents have shot this season.
- Saint Joseph's (PA) is 4-1 when it shoots higher than 37.6% from the field.
- The Hawks are the 80th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wildcats sit at 238th.
- The Hawks average 11.9 more points per game (76.0) than the Wildcats give up to opponents (64.1).
- Saint Joseph's (PA) has a 4-1 record when allowing fewer than 78.4 points.
Villanova Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Villanova averaged 70.4 points per game in home games last season, compared to 66.6 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 3.8 points per contest.
- Defensively the Wildcats were better at home last year, allowing 65.1 points per game, compared to 68.6 when playing on the road.
- When it comes to three-pointers, Villanova fared better at home last year, averaging 8.4 threes per game with a 34.2% three-point percentage, compared to 7.6 threes per game and a 30.9% three-point percentage when playing on the road.
Saint Joseph's (PA) Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Saint Joseph's (PA) scored 75.8 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 72.0.
- At home, the Hawks gave up 70.8 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 75.5.
- Beyond the arc, Saint Joseph's (PA) knocked down fewer triples on the road (8.3 per game) than at home (9.9) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (33.3%) than at home (35.1%) as well.
Villanova Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/22/2023
|Texas Tech
|W 85-69
|Imperial Arena
|11/23/2023
|North Carolina
|W 83-81
|Imperial Arena
|11/24/2023
|Memphis
|W 79-63
|Imperial Arena
|11/29/2023
|Saint Joseph's (PA)
|-
|The William B. Finneran Pavilion
|12/5/2023
|@ Kansas State
|-
|Bramlage Coliseum
|12/9/2023
|UCLA
|-
|Wells Fargo Center
Saint Joseph's (PA) Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/17/2023
|Texas A&M-Commerce
|L 57-54
|Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena
|11/20/2023
|@ Kentucky
|L 96-88
|Rupp Arena
|11/26/2023
|Sacred Heart
|W 64-55
|Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ Villanova
|-
|The William B. Finneran Pavilion
|12/6/2023
|American
|-
|Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena
|12/10/2023
|Princeton
|-
|Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena
