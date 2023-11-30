On Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, the Nashville Predators clash with the Minnesota Wild. Is Filip Forsberg going to find the back of the net in this contest? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Filip Forsberg score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +145 (Bet $10 to win $14.50 if he scores a goal)

Forsberg stats and insights

In eight of 21 games this season, Forsberg has scored -- and four times he scored multiple goals.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Wild.

On the power play, Forsberg has accumulated one goal and eight assists.

Forsberg's shooting percentage is 13.8%, and he averages 4.1 shots per game.

Wild defensive stats

On defense, the Wild are allowing 76 total goals (3.8 per game) which ranks 26th in the league.

So far this season, the Wild have one shutout, and they average 15.6 hits and 17.2 blocked shots per game.

Forsberg recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/28/2023 Penguins 2 1 1 21:43 Home W 3-2 OT 11/26/2023 Jets 1 0 1 20:45 Home W 3-2 11/24/2023 Blues 3 2 1 17:11 Away W 8-3 11/22/2023 Flames 0 0 0 18:36 Home W 4-2 11/20/2023 Avalanche 2 2 0 18:54 Home W 4-3 11/18/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 18:16 Home W 4-2 11/14/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 21:20 Home L 3-2 11/11/2023 Coyotes 3 2 1 21:36 Home L 7-5 11/9/2023 Jets 2 2 0 20:51 Away L 6-3 11/7/2023 Flames 0 0 0 17:55 Away L 4-2

Predators vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, BSNX, and BSWIX

ESPN+, BSSO, BSNX, and BSWIX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

