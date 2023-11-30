Filip Forsberg and the Nashville Predators will be in action on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Minnesota Wild. Considering a wager on Forsberg? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Filip Forsberg vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, BSNX, and BSWIX

ESPN+, BSSO, BSNX, and BSWIX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -238)

0.5 points (Over odds: -238) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Forsberg Season Stats Insights

In 21 games this season, Forsberg has a plus-minus rating of +3, while averaging 19:18 on the ice per game.

Forsberg has a goal in eight games this year out of 21 games played, including multiple goals four times.

Forsberg has a point in 15 games this season (out of 21), including multiple points nine times.

Forsberg has an assist in 12 of 21 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

The implied probability is 70.4% that Forsberg hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 47.6% of Forsberg going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Forsberg Stats vs. the Wild

The Wild have given up 76 goals in total (3.8 per game), which ranks 26th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's -17 goal differential ranks 29th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 21 Games 2 27 Points 0 12 Goals 0 15 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.